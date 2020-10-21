To The Daily Sun,
This is a personal recommendation for William Wright. My experience with Bill came as an event sales representative for my former employer, Gunstock Mountain Resort. It was suggested that we organize a new event, The Belknap County Safety Day. Bill Wright was sent to us as liaison for all of the safety service entity’s in Belknap County. Fire/Rescue, Ambulance, Police, K9, Marine Patrol, Divers, and even DHART helicopter, to name a few.
If you think coordinating the "in-person" up-close and personal presence of these entities to one set location on one set day, was a simple matter, I can assure you it was not. It involved many hours of planning, coordination between these services and Gunstock officials and staff, including the arrival of all the vehicles and service teams and departure before the then, large weddings sure to be taking place at the mountain on a Saturday in September.
Bill Wright was a joy to work with. On time to the second for each and every meeting, with a smile that would light up the room, calm, cool, and collected no matter the challenges at hand and handling the ribbing over his sharp attire, with a great sense of humor. The event went off without a hitch, (forgiving the DHART copter for an early departure call to duty).
And where was Bill Wright on event day? Standing in the hot sun, fancy apron on, grilling hamburgers to give away to visitors, cheerful as ever. The event was a huge hit that carried on annually. This is a man you can count on and one that would be proud to serve as Belknap County Sheriff. Thank you.
Susan Gaudette
Alton
