To The Daily Sun,
In a column published in Saturday's Daily Sun, political pundit Susan Estrich complained about gender-based criticism of women with a high political profile, both on the left (like Rep. Nancy Pelosi) and the right (like Trump spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders). Among other things, Estrich expressed her displeasure at the description of Hillary Clinton as "the kind of woman, MSNBC's Chris Matthews famously suggested, who reminds most men of their first wife. First wives everywhere know what that means, and it is all about gender. Have you ever heard anyone characterize first husbands?"
Well, yes, I have. In 1984, then-Vice-President George H.W. Bush was sneeringly described by liberal political columnist Jane O'Reilly as a man who reminded every woman of her first husband. This supposed witticism was thereafter voiced by any number of observers, mostly female, of the mid-1980s political scene, prompting O'Reilly to assert her authorship of the Bush gibe in a September 11, 1988 New York Times column that, by the way, reads a lot like Estrich's commentary of this past week.
That a mediocrity like Chris Matthews co-opted the barb of another to form his put-down of Mrs. Clinton hardly comes as a surprise. What is surprising is that someone as politically sharp and experienced as Susan Estrich, the manager of the 1988 Dukakis presidential campaign, did not recognize the tiredness of the remark to which she took such offense.
Bill Lamb
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.