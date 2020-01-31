To The Daily Sun,
To the citizens of Belmont & Canterbury,
I am writing to ask for your support of the 2020-2021 School Budget.
I volunteered and was accepted into the Budget Advisory Committee position back in September. From October through January, the board has worked to keep the budget as low as possible while still working within the confines of federal mandates. They started with a budget brought forth by the superintendent as well as each principal or department head. Each week we listened to administrators lay out their ideas, and then the board, with input from the three budget advisory members, developed a budget that was as lean as possible.
I have had no prior experience with school budgets other than putting a child through the school system. I learned a tremendous amount. The majority of the budget has some manner of restrictions on it. There are teachers and support staff contracts, federal mandates that dictate staffing levels, as well as restrictions on how bus routes are developed. For example, salaries and benefits account for 80.12% of the total budget, for a total of $18,171,055. These salaries are mostly based on labor contracts.
The net result after many weeks of discussion will be the budget that will be brought before both towns at the deliberative session on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m. at Belmont High School. Please come and listen, be informed, read the budget book, and ask questions!
I hope to see you there.
Lisa Magerer
Belmont
