To The Daily Sun,
With two terms as a selectman, Kevin Hayes has the perfect background to return to the Board of Selectman in Gilford. I had the opportunity to serve with Kevin on the board for five years and am in a good position to vouch for his integrity, discipline, and knowledge.
Kevin has spent many years raising his family in Gilford and has gained friendships and insight into the need to keep Gilford moving in the right direction. He set up and operated a very successful business in the Lakes Region with his family running their own businesses and a spouse teaching in the school system. Kevin’s family has committed many years to the Town of Gilford.
In his two terms as selectman, including time as chairman, Kevin has been and continues to be aware of the problems and opportunities for the Town of Gilford. He spent time on the School Board and on most of the town committees, thereby expanding his knowledge of all aspects of town government. Kevin was always working to stay above the fray and ensuring that needed agenda items were completed successfully.
As you go to the polls, it is important to return Kevin Hayes as selectman. He will continue to do the right things in keeping Gilford the great town it has been and continues to be.
John T. O’Brien
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.