Strong public schools are the foundation of our society, democracy, and economy. We must elect officials who are committed to strengthening New Hampshire public education and who will oppose any scheme that harms our public schools.
Molly Kelly, gubernatorial candidate and former state senator, promises to veto any so-called “school choice” legislation that uses state money to subsidize students attending private schools or being home-schooled. Governor Chris Sununu’s “signature” legislation, SB 193, now on hold, weakens our public schools by providing such subsidies. If re-elected, Sununu vows to revive this bill.
Conway attorney Chris Meier, candidate for the New Hampshire Senate in District 3, opposes SB193 (and its reincarnation) that incumbent Jeb Bradley championed. Meier points out that such voucher programs would also increase local property taxes.
Mike Cryans’s background as a teacher, community banker, and CEO of a non-profit dealing with addiction treatment, make him ideally qualified to serve as Executive Councilor, District 1. He would not have voted, as did incumbent Councilor Joe Kenney, to confirm Sununu’s pick for Commissioner of Education: school choice advocate Frank Edelblut, a businessman with no public education experience.
Caroline Nesbitt, John Morrissey, and Richard Stuart, the Democratic candidates for Carroll County NH House Districts 4 and 8, support public education and oppose voucher programs.
Please join me in defending public education by voting for Democrats Kelly, Meier, Cryans, Nesbitt, Morrissey, and Richard Stuart on November 6.
Margaret Merritt
Center Sandwich
