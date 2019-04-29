To The Daily Sun,
I’d like to notify your readers of a very important decision that will be made by the New Hampshire State Senate in the next two weeks. The subject is Gerrymandering. The bill is HB706, which will abolish partisan gerrymandering in New Hampshire by establishing a balanced, unbiased, citizen commission to recommend new district boundaries and ban the practice of drawing the lines to favor any political party.
The bill has passed the New Hampshire House on a 218-123 bipartisan vote, and needs to clear the Senate by a similar margin.
At stake: The integrity of our system of government, and the principle that voters should choose their politicians rather than politicians being in control of creating districts to choose their voters. It’s a simple change to our voting laws that will have big consequences for years to come.
Just think. After the 2020 census, New Hampshire districts will be drawn so that politicians will no longer be in “safe” districts where they owe more loyalty to their party leadership than to their constituents. Some of the power of the political parties might fade away in favor of decisions that favor the people of New Hampshire. That would be a very good thing. If you believe in the wisdom of the people, this bill will allow people’s vote to convey their preferences more directly and honestly.
If you agree that New Hampshire should abolish partisan gerrymandering, please contact your State Senator to encourage him or her to vote in favor of HB706. The bill will be heard on Tuesday, May 1, by the Senate Election Law and Municipal Affairs Committee. (10:30 a.m., LOB 102). A committee recommendation will follow in about a week.
Republican Senators may be under pressure to vote against the bill. If you live in the towns of Derry, Windham, or Hampstead, it is important for you to call your Republican Senator, Regina Birdsell, at 603-271-3092. If you live in Alton, Barnstead, Farmington, Gilmanton, New Durham, or Rochester, your Republican Senator is James Gray and his vote is in question. Call him at 603-271-3092.
Save our democracy; make the call.
Hon. Steve Rand
Plymouth
