To The Daily Sun,
On Tuesday the 28th, we have an opportunity to voice our feeling on HB 1665, a call for the establishment of a commission of 15 people to oversee the designations of voting districts: 5 Republicans, 5 Democrats, and 5 Independents.
The original bill on this matter had bipartisan support but was vetoed by the governor. It is time to revisit this issue through HB 1665 and SB 304. These bills would put an end to years of what is commonly called “gerrymandering” , the drawing of voting districts based on party affiliation, to favor one party over the other. Both parties have used this practice over the years so, regardless of your political affiliation, this is an issue we can all agree needs to be done away with. When the 2020 census is completed, we will need an independent council to work in the interests of voters, not politicians.
If you cannot attend the hearing at the State House on the 28th, please reach out to your representatives and let them know how you feel. Keep up with the progress of this effort until it is resolved.
My thanks to the many Republicans who voted yes to the original bill in the spirit of true bi-partisanship with their friends across the aisle. My disappointment is expressed to the three representatives from Franklin who voted to deny fair representation to the people they represent.
Judith Ackerson
Franklin
