To The Daily Sun,
Plastic bags are one of the most common and widespread forms of litter and take up a lot of space in our local landfills. Almost all of the plastic bags you use will be in the environment for hundreds of years. You can reuse your plastic bags, but most cannot be cleanly and economically recycled. Once in your landfill, plastic bags do not decompose, rather they break down through a process known as photo-degradation. This process can contaminate water and has an adverse impact on not only humans, but on wildlife in forests, rivers and oceans. In addition, plastic bags are made from a non-renewable petroleum product.
Fortunately, there are two bills being considered by the N.H. House this month that could have an impact on reducing this plastic trash. One involves banning single use plastic bags (HB-560), and the other deals with banning single use straws (HB-558).
You can help reduce the burden on our local landfills, and keep our environment clean by calling or emailing members of the House Commerce and Consumer Affairs Committee and asking your state representatives to support HB-558 and HB-560. You can also find more information about the bills and their status at the government site gencourt.state.nh.us
Ellen Farnum
Tamworth
