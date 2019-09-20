To The Daily Sun,
I grew up in New Hampshire. My dad was a Republican and a member of the Nashua Exchange Club — a group of community-minded businessmen who were, I am fairly sure, all Republicans. They believed that the GOP supported small businesses, helping them grow.
Indeed, the GOP used to be known as the “pro-business” party. Has this changed?
We had a bill this session (HB 664) that would help your local auto body shop survive. When you take your car in for repair after an accident, these shops want to fix it according to the manufacturer’s recommendations so that you will be safe driving your repaired car. But the insurance companies want to pay them less than the REAL cost of doing the work right. These shops cannot continue to stay in business if they are not paid an adequate reimbursement. In the Commerce Committee, we heard hours of testimony from owners of shops across the state that they were on the edge, trying to hang on for their families.
The bill passed in both the House and Senate last spring with bipartisan support, but then Governor Sununu vetoed it. Why? Are his loyalties to Geico and Allstate, rather than the small family auto body shop? Does he support only big corporations? He claims that he is trying to grow business in the state, but he shows no interest in the fate of the little guy.
Rep. Joyce Weston
Plymouth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.