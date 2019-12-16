To The Daily Sun,
Governor Sununu is cheerful and good-looking. But he is NOT a moderate. He promised lower property taxes. But his June 3 veto of HB365, “Net Metering,” cost individual Granite State tax- and rate-payers hundreds of dollars annually.
The sun does not charge for electricity, and it does not put carbon in the atmosphere. This is also true for hydropower. Schools, municipal buildings, wastewater treatment plants — the electric needs of a town can be fueled by these renewable sources. Reduced electric rates mean reduced property taxes. As many as 37 municipalities across New Hampshire have been drafting plans for harvesting free solar fuel, or increasing local hydro capacity.
But plans on this scale require the ability to “net meter” an electric flow greater than 1 megawatt. Governor Sununu’s veto of HB365 halted projects already in the works, and discouraged others from lining up contractors, locations and investors in communities as far flung as Derry, Bedford, Hanover, Conway, Dover, Franklin and Boscawen.
HB365 had bipartisan support in the Legislature and with 12 of NH’s 13 mayors. Does Governor Sununu only listen to his fossil fuel donors? He ignored the people of NH, who spoke through their elected officials. The Governor is no moderate. If HB365 went into effect, hydro alone would have saved NH businesses and communities $2-$2.5 million yearly.
One town councilor I spoke with summed it up: “The town could have saved millions. Taxpayers would have seen their tax bills reduced by hundreds, and in some cases thousands per year.”
Susan Richman
Durham
