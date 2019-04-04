To The Daily Sun,
If you were to believe what New Hampshire Democrats are saying, you would think Gov. Chris Sununu could not care less about your child's education. The numbers tell a much different story. In fact, New Hampshire consistently ranks among the top 10 states in education spending per pupil.
In his first term in office, he was successful in pushing for expanded full-day kindergarten, allocating money from Keno revenues to pay for as much as possible. Gov. Sununu's budget increased special education funding by $4 million, an 18 percent increase and the highest level in state history. In January, Gov. Sununu announced his New Hampshire Career Academies initiative, which helps students earn a free Associate's degree by tacking on a fifth year of high school. What's more, Gov. Sununu has a track record of supporting school choice, which would enable families to choose the best education for their children.
Democrats have panned Gov. Sununu's $63.7 million state budget proposal for school safety infrastructure funding, targeted one-time money for projects across the state, saying it doesn't address schools' operating budget needs. That myopic view does not consider that the school safety grants have the indirect effect of freeing up money cities and towns can put toward their operating budget. Additionally, it does not account for the fact that Sununu increased special education aid to its highest level since 2012 and $64 million in school building aid for property-poor communities.
Gov. Sununu's robust and multi-faceted approach to funding education proves education is his priority.
Alex Z. Quinn
Tuftonboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.