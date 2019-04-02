To The Daily Sun,
Perhaps The Sun could have waited a day to publish an article about Christian St Cyr and his wife. I’m sure both families know about their past and their personal issues that they both suffered.
Because, reading his lovely obituary (written I’m sure by a family member) is the way I would have wanted my son to be remembered by. Not by the list of illegal offenses he had done in his past. Nor the mystery of his death, along with his wife’s, a page or two before his obituary.
As a mom, I just found this a bit distasteful. I have a son, who is bipolar and who also suffered in his life. As Christian’s obituary said: Life is fragile and we never know what others have endured. I feel that sums it up beautifully.
I’m sorry for these families losses and may they find some peace in their hearts.
Denise C. Burke
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.