To The Daily Sun,
I was profoundly disappointed with the glaring inaccuracies in reporting that I read today in the front page of the Sun regarding the proposed bridge repairs and closure in Weirs Beach. How anyone could have attended the public hearing I attended on Monday, November 5th, and come away with that story is difficult to imagine. Yet there it is, even showing a picture of the wrong bridge and talking of its affect on boat traffic during the construction.
The actual bridge being considered for repairs is the railroad bridge close to the Weirs Beach sign and adjacent to Channel Lane. The project is being planned to not interfere with the railroad’s operation and how best to provide emergency vehicles a way to respond without a lengthy detour. It will not have any impact on boating.
I look forward to seeing your front page retraction article clarifying the situation, and perhaps even a picture of the correct bridge in the very near future. Sun readers deserve better. I’m sure you will agree.
Jim Thurston
Laconia
(1) comment
You realize we live in NH and not NY? I just dread the 18 mile hike of a detour they said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.