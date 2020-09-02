To The Daily Sun,
I spent my entire career at the Belknap County Sheriff's Department and thus know both Richard Robinson and Bill Wright extremely well, having worked with both of them for many years. I can say without hesitation that Richard is by far the more qualified candidate for the job of Sheriff of Belknap County. He not only led a police department for many years as the former chief of the Sanbornton Police Department, but also has managed a multi-million dollar company for the last 15-plus years, overseeing not only the daily operations but also a large number of employees. He has done so with great success.
Richard knows how to lead, how to manage, how to inspire teamwork. He is an upstanding community member who has a keen interest in leading the Sheriff's Department into the future with honor and knowledge, for the good of the department and for the good of the residents of Belknap County. I can't express strongly enough how much I admire Richard and believe that he will be a huge asset to the department going forward. Knowing both candidates as well as I do, I can say with great certainty that Richard is the best candidate for the job on all levels. I am asking voters to support the best candidate for the position of Sheriff of Belknap County by writing in Richard Robinson's name on the ballot on September 8.
Sue Hankard
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.