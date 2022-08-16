I’m writing to ask you to vote for Mike MacFadzen for sheriff. I know both Mike and Bill Wright well and can say unequivocally that Mike is the best man for the job. I spent my career at the sheriff’s department, my final position being director of communications. Bill Wright is one of the main reasons why I took an early retirement, negatively impacting my pension for life. The stress due to his harassment affected my health until I could no longer continue. Friends who have worked for Mike at restorative justice describe him as a caring leader who is a pleasure to work for. The fact that every single full-time member of the sheriff’s department is supporting Mike MacFadzen speaks volumes. The chief deputy position has been vacant for months, as those who have been offered the position have turned it down. The person who previously held the position left to go back to a patrol job working nights. Many dispatchers have also left, and not, as Bill insists, for better schedules or more money. Many took pay cuts in order to get out. The department has serious issues due to its leadership. Mike will bring it back to the well-run department it used to be, where employees were invested because they felt valued and appreciated. When a boss states that his employees must be righteous and do as he says without question, there is a problem. Mike will lead the department with integrity, not intimidation; with respect, not retaliation. He will be open to the ideas of others and will value his employees. He will bring back many programs that benefit the county that have been lost over the last couple years. Join me in voting for Mike MacFadzen for sheriff on Sept. 13.
