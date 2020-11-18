To The Daily Sun,
I will avoid getting into the weeds with Dr. Michael Breen, about whether or not using the term “China Virus” is racially offensive. As the Mom of a daughter born in China — one of more than 50,000 Chinese girls adopted by American parents —I find it racially charged. There is a long history in America of anti-Chinese sentiment which Dr. Breen failed to acknowledge. For me, labeling this virus as “Chinese” is definitely problematic.
But more importantly, Dr. Breen ignored the fact that American and Chinese researchers both played roles — together — in the manipulation of viruses which ultimately led to Covid-19, also known as SARS-Cov2.
In 2015, at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, lead researcher Ralph Baric, along with Zhengli-Li Shi, the current director of the Wuhan, and 13 other scientists, published a study which reported on gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses done in Baric’s Lab. (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4797993/)
Gain-of-Function research has been defined by Michael J. Selgelid from Centre for Human Bioethics, Monash University, Melbourne, as research which “involves experimentation that aims or is expected to (and/or, perhaps, actually does) increase the transmissibility and/or virulence of pathogens.” (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4996883/)
How the virus was unleashed from the Wuhan lab remains untold. But let’s be clear, the knowledge about how to enhance this virus so it could wreak havoc around the world carries an American fingerprint.
Sue Ferrara, Ph.D.
Hamilton, N.J.
