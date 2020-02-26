To The Daily Sun,
Fortunately substance use disorder treatment services in the Laconia area are varied and readily available. This town, and others like it, have been hit harder by the drug crisis, particularly the opioid epidemic, than most other areas in New Hampshire. However, there are sober houses (community residences-male or female-that accommodate up to 12 individuals) that are all relatively new. These rooming houses offer close supervision and in-house group therapy. Full abstinence from non prescribed mood altering substances is a requirement. Also, new recovery centers, as well as expanded older agencies, offer workshops and intensive outpatient treatment programs. There are new community support groups (such as Heroin Anonymous) as well as established groups, that have grown because of this epidemic. In downtown Laconia there are as many as 130 community self-help meetings held per month.
Recovery counseling offers support group orientation and close one to one therapy with someone who has been in successful long-term recovery. Contemporary addictive substances may seem like they are new on the scene but in actuality about the only thing new are the trendy nicknames. For example, meth was once known as “crank” or “speed,” whereas heroin and fentanyl were called “junk,” “scag” or just "hard dope." Although the names have changed, the consequential suffering and loss continues. Successful SUD recovery leads to more freedom and better lives.
Michael Tensel, MS-MLADC
A&D Recovery Counseling
Laconia
