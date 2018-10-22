To The Daily Sun,
November 6 is coming quickly. Every election is critical and how fortunate are we to live in a country where we can freely exercise our vote for the candidates of our choice. As you think about your choices be informed on how the incumbents stand on the issues that are important to you. Have you checked voting records?
In Carroll County District 4 (Tuftonborough, Moultonborough and Sandwich), I spent a morning looking over the voting records of Glenn Cordelli and Karel Krawford, the Republican incumbents. Here is what I found: Mr. Cordelli voted against the following: establishing a minimum wage, establishing a commission to recommend policies that will enhance access to affordable health care for all N.H. residents, condemning hate crimes and any other form of racism in N.H., establishing a death benefit for a school employee killed in the line of duty.
Mr. Cordelli voted for the following: allowing employers to withhold earned but unused vacation time, diverting state funds to private and religious schools, prohibiting collective bargaining agreements that require employees to join or contribute to a labor union — known as Right to Work, which weakens workers’ rights. Mr. Cordelli is also against womens’ rights by opposing a woman’s right to reproductive freedom.
It is difficult to judge Karel Crawford’s voting record since she has missed one-third of the votes in the 2017-2018 session. Many of these absences were not excused. On the school voucher bill she has shown indecisiveness voting first against it then to reconsider it. We need decisive representation in Concord on the issues that are important to us. It is time to consider new voices in Concord. Please support John Morrissey and Carolyn Nesbitt (Carroll County 4) and Dick Stuart (Carroll County 8.)
Judy Eklund
Moultonborough
