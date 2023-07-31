A friend in Massachusetts emailed me, "Who might run, and win, against [Kelly] Ayotte?" Here's the condensed gist of my reply: So far, there are two Democrat women, both governor-worthy. Cinde Warmington, a recent Executive Council member, and Joyce Craig, a seasoned Manchester mayor. And they are currently in office, compared to none of the GOP candidates. But it would be unusual to have a Democrat governor if the federal reps and senators are all Dem. Plus, Democrats don't much pursue and coordinate their state and federal candidates' races. Their coattails are short and I haven't known a Democrat visionary for many years. Ayotte seems to be a stuck-career fear-monger, narrowly edged off the Capitol steps, still with a closet full of banquet shoes. She wants to be a comeback kid. Easy, when not challenging an incumbent. Her combative language has few goals and no objectives. Ayotte will campaign with her hairdresser and GOP nostalgia pundits in tow. Our post mail will bulge, be boring and barely recyclable. And despite her dissing Massachusetts, I expect there will be lots of Boston campaign money flowing northward. Against her, I expect the Democrats will do just what (barely) worked against her last time. If organized, undeclareds could simply defeat her with primary ballots. Meanwhile, three neglected statewide trends — demographic shift, costs of living and climate change — could suddenly bring New Hampshire's faux-Yankee politicians to their knees. Ayotte's paranoia about Massachusetts may pale compared to hazards like these that are already filling the governor's portfolio. Chris Sununu may have picked the right time to fold his cards and leave.
