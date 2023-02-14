Government recovery crews at the edge of Alaska's North Slope began to retrieve fragments and contents of the unidentified flying object brought down by a missile fired from a U.S. Air Force jet over the weekend. The object was described by pilots as "cylindrical," the size of a "garbage can," and "with no visible means of propulsion" while moving speedily at high altitude.
After being hit by the missile, debris spread over miles of shoreline near the villages of Toppsamuck and Bowmansk. Children on dog sleds were the first to reach what fell. The object itself appeared to be an old 20-gallon garbage can that recovery experts tentatively identified as similar to ones sold for $5.99 by Sears & Roebuck, a defunct catalog company.
Except for some domestic food wrappers marked "Birdseye," "Velveeta," "Land O'Lakes" and "French's," most of the contents were shoeboxes full of old baseball cards, some of them landing intact and others broken open, scattering the contents over the two village beaches. The cards were curiosities to the children who quickly tucked them into their walrus fur pouches, reading and yelling "Kluzewski!" "Aparicio!" and "Duke Snider!" laughing all the time. Because of that, officials are unlikely to recover all the contents but said they had enough of them to feel confident the flying object was not Chinese.
Several well-worn game dice were also retrieved, with no particular connection to everything else, although one of the village elders said that "back in the '50s," children invented a game to move small carved seals across make-believe ice floes on the floors of their igloos. The cards will be flown to Quantico, Virginia, for sorting "to see if there's a full set."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.