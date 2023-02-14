To The Daily Sun,

Government recovery crews at the edge of Alaska's North Slope began to retrieve fragments and contents of the unidentified flying object brought down by a missile fired from a U.S. Air Force jet over the weekend. The object was described by pilots as "cylindrical," the size of a "garbage can," and "with no visible means of propulsion" while moving speedily at high altitude.

