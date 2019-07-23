To The Daily Sun,
This is in response to several letters to the editor with negative statements about our president. Yes, I think he is an excellent president and is doing everything in his power to help our country stay a republic and help individuals grow in their own wealth and self-esteem. But I don’t say that because of my emotional feelings. I say that based on facts. Here are just a few you may not be aware of if you only watch the mainstream news stations.
The United Postal union, which USA has been in forever, has an antiquated universal agreement where the USA subsidizes China and other countries with lower rates for mail delivery than to our own country to the tune of $300M in 2010-2014, and $170M in 2017 alone. President Trump got us out of this union.
Opportunity Zones were started under President Trump to encourage corporations to invest in projects all over the country in lower income areas that needed jobs, businesses, and infrastructure investments. In return, the government defers and then waives the capital gains tax paid by these investors if they stay in the investment for 10 years. Good for the company; excellent for the people living in these areas.
Wage growth in 2018-2019 was 3.7 percent. Inflation was only 1.8 percent. That means not only are there more people with jobs, but their salaries went up. Anytime the wage growth is larger than inflation, people have more disposable income to spend or save. This was the reverse under Obama. His economic plan was to tax the rich and literally give it to low income people.
Think about it, if you can make more sitting home than working, why should you work? Problem is, the rich folks get taxed so much they can’t make any money. So, they move their companies and money overseas. The money for the poor dries up, and you have yourself Venezuela (not long ago a wealthy, prospering country).
Consumer Price Index (CPI) decreased by 2 percent in June alone for people paying for prescription drugs. This is the best lowering percentage over a 12 month span since 1968! The goal of this president is for Americans not to pay a higher price than the same prescription sold in other countries. We all know how much cheaper our drugs are if obtained from Canada, for instance.
Public Housing was changed under President Clinton to favor illegal aliens over legal citizens. Many Americans were forced out of their public housing to make room for illegals. Some Americans were waiting four years to even be considered for public housing. Today, illegals are being removed from public housing and Americans who need these homes are being considered FIRST.
Immigration is polling as the most important concern for Americans. Some facts are that walls do deter illegal immigrants. People are pouring across the borders; we want to help the people who need asylum, but the crooks, drug dealers, terrorists have to be weeded out. So, all have to be held so we can determine the people who should be allowed to stay. There are drugs coming in, there are innocent people being abused by cartels, new diseases and diseases once eradicated in our country coming back infecting people, and people dying trying to even reach the borders.
The Congress is at fault for not fixing the law; and the Congress won’t even give the humanitarians at the border enough money to take care of the people who are here illegally. Congress was asked two weeks after our new Homeland acting secretary took the job for money to help the people. The Congress said there was NOT a crisis; it was all made up. Now that it is on public TV, they have coughed up some money, but not enough. Despite all this, the death toll during the 2.5 years of Trump’s presidency, is the lowest since 1999. BTW, more illegals were deported under Obama than Trump. Obama and Clinton BOTH said illegals need to be stopped when they were presidents. What has changed?
Unemployment. We have the lowest unemployment in 50 years, less than 5 percent in 48 states. After tariffs on China, 80 percent of American companies are leaving China, and 67 percent of European Union companies. Most of these companies are coming back home and employing Americans. The number of people on welfare is dropping accordingly. Under Obama the welfare rolls increased significantly.
USMCA, a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico will provide all three countries with benefits NOT at the expense of the USA anymore, but will guarantee better wages for auto workers in Mexico, so they can stay and build up their own country. The Democrats in Congress will not bring the agreement up for a vote. Shameful!
The people who are hurting this country are the mainstream media who are spreading lies, and the socialist Democrats who don’t want a republic anymore — and some of the Republicans who, with some of the Democrats, are bought and sold by global corporations. They want the status quo because their personal pockets are being filled.
We have a president who takes no salary, has no need for power or money, could be enjoying his life in peace and quiet with no threats to him or his family, yet gets up every day doing what he can for the country. He is direct, not politically correct (which is just a method to shut people up who you don’t agree with), and honest. Believe me, if there was anything in the least corrupt about this president, the over two-year witch hunt by Muller and his people would have found it. I can only surmise that the good people who want this country to succeed and don’t see what President Trump is doing toward that goal, are watching and listening to the wrong newscasters. These “reporters” have sold their souls to the devil. God help them.
Barbara Koehler
Moultonborough
