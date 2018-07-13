To The Daily Sun,
I grew up in this city and went to school with Bob Hamel. He is my ward councilman. I've known him most of my life. I think he's done the best to save us taxpayers dollars. So a few comments from me:
To start off, Bob was not talking about firefighter Miller. He was referring to Red Dunn when he proposed that he could walk on water and invited people to come down to watch him. I believe it was at Bartlett Beach, not the Weirs. I remember that well. Red belonged to a group called P.M.A., which stood for Positive Mental Attitude. So stop bashing Bob Hamel on that account. It wasn't what he was taking about.
I, like most citizens, support our firefighters, police, public works; all of their jobs are dangerous and we appreciate their service. But I am curious myself as to why there is so much overtime with the fire department. Is it because of emergencies and fires, I am just curious to know as a homeowner in Laconia. Nobody should take offense at our City Council trying to save us money but still provide us with necessary services.
Ray Corliss
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.