To The Daily Sun,
Voting is the single most important action that we can take if we care about our future. That's why i'm voting for Chris Sununu to continue as our governor. It is simple — he has been doing a great job and is favored by the majority of voters, including non Republicans, in New Hampshire.
The more important issue is how can we help the governor do his job. The simple answer is to elect people like Joe Kenney to the Executive Council and Harold French to the N.H. Senate. Both of these men are honest, hardworking and likeminded and share Sununu's vision to keep our state as great as we can. Re-electing French and Kenney will guarantee that our New Hampshire values are maintained.
Steven Whalley
Laconia
