Knowledge shares no correlation with factless opinions. There is not a modicum of redeeming value, only the predisposition of bias and prejudice. It's impossible to have a meaningful discussion when the opposing views lack a rudimentary comprehension of the socio-political differential between capitalism and American corporatism (http://www.differencebetween.net). It's pathetic when the local print media gives voice to a raging bigot, "No Black person can accomplish anything without a rich, white New York liberal holding their hand." Giving voice to racism is not a representation of free speech; it supports only the divisiveness of a "racialized society." The analogy of the Civil War, "Republicans taking away their slaves," is illiterate. By 1860, 90% of the nation's manufacturing output came from the north (https://www.nps.gov/articles/industry). The Northern industrialists may have thought they had crushed the Southern "free labor" economy. Their vision was short-sighted. You think the South lost? To the contrary, seven of the top 10 "debtor states" are Southern bright red, while blue states, such as New York and Connecticut, pay into the Fed so that Kentucky and South Carolina receive twice their federal payables versus federal receivables, annually.
It must be difficult for the bigots to square, those of us who have enjoyed every opportunity, having never forgotten the marginalized segments of our population. To the narrow-minded who think the concept of the 1% "is a myth," no, they "don’t sit around scheming ways to collect your money." They have lawyers and lobbyists set to the task. That’s why you pay $6 a gallon for fuel, while the top 22 energy companies made $25 billion in profits in the first quarter of 2023, collecting $22 billion in annual state and federal subsidies. You want to complain about "free handouts" for the marginalized? Let’s try to think beyond the Fox News epilogue.
