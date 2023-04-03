To The Daily Sun,
It seems 781 Union Ave. is becoming the local hotbed for the right-wing "intelligenci" writings, most of which are dismissible as factless stupidity.
However, every now again, a piece is offered up which reflects the ugly side of justification of local events.
One recent writing published complained about the tactics employed by Citizens for Belknap in addressing recent racist graffiti displayed at the abandon State School property.
While I may have doubts regarding the effectiveness of the C4B group, nevertheless, speaking out against "hate and racism," in any language, agenda or venue is entirely appropriate. In fact, it is our responsibility as Americans.
Ironic and telling, the same writer criticizing the efforts of said group, chooses to dismiss the racially charged graffiti as nothing more than "just some sort of urban art … perhaps a sign of urban decay." His words, not mine. Thus, ignoring the real issue and at the same time entitling the next occurrence.
The very simple truth is, racial hate crimes have been on the rise since 2016. The expansion of racist hate groups has been emboldened by the socio-political embrace of an ex-president who called the American Nazi Party rioters in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 "some good people."
You think racist graffiti is simply some form of "urban art?" Take a look at the statistical studies of NH hate groups, currently being tracked by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Here is the cold reality: if one condones, excuses, or dismisses any form of racial bigotry and hatred, you are part of the problem, not the solution. Seems little has changed since 2009.
Steven JP Dionne
Laconia
