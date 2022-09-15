Embellished, delusional as comments come, I have enjoyed reading Richard Littlefield’s creative writings. Self-serving gaslighting of little consequential relevance. Not sure if it’s his voice I hear or ghosts of David Strang, Mike Sylvia and Norm Silber?
However, there is some redeeming value, a civics lesson, exhibiting the slow but effective erosion of our federalist republic.
Through Littlefield’s latest utterances, we find he has proclaimed himself a "champion of education." This of course is BS.
If one believes the fundamental core of democracy is the voice of the majority, it follows politicians such as Littlefield offer nothing more than the subterfuge to autocracy. You see, the NH GOP, realizing a majority objection to the Education Freedom Account system, worked a backroom deal with Gov. Chris Sununu, including the "voucher program" in the 2021-22 budget for a paltry $130,000.
Littlefield defends his support of the NH EFA program, claiming he had no understanding, if "10, 20 or 30 families" would sign on. A flat-out lie. The median NH family income is $77,000; the EFA cut off is 300% of the mean income, $87,000. It's a sure bet the number would be north of 200 families qualifying.
New Hampshire Department of Education recently informed taxpayers the actual cost of the current EFAs by years end will hit $22 million. This is Littlefield’s "common-sense approach" to public school problems: blame educators for the social problems parents have created, then defend the blatant defunding public education by $22 million, as the enhancement of the life of a few, by driving the impoverished and disadvantaged further in to the hole of no hope.
Littlefield and his C4B enablers seemingly have no interest in the majority rule of governance.
The real issue is the NH GOP continues to ignore the will of the people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.