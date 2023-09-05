The pope recently accused conservative U.S. Catholics of turning their faith into political ideology. [theguardian.com]
The comments are entirely accurate; however, my hearing turns jaundiced when the Vatican pontificates about the moral decay outside the walls of Rome.
The Vatican Bank, formed in 1942, takes in billions annually while hiding investments. The institution has a nefarious history of embezzlement, money laundering and bribery. [businessinsider.com]
For decades, and to this day, the Vatican continues to harbor predatory clergy, concerned more about the church’s reputation and nothing of the well-being of generations of kidnapped and raped children. [america.aljazeera.com]
The pontiff's words did remind me of a pseudo-editorial on the pages of the Bastion News back in February. The "FBI Targets Traditional Catholics" post submitted by "Doug." Evidently, the writer lacks the philosophical confidence to fully identify himself.
In boiling away the gaslighting lard, it seems the purported concern is the FBI's persecution of "traditional Roman Catholics" for simply using rosary beads and hearing their Mass in Latin. As usual, "Doug’s" comments are a coalescing of embellishments and intentional deception.
In 1962, the Second Council was called to the Vatican. Four years later, they rewrote the Catholic creed, updating the church doctrine. To some within the church of Rome, this was heresy.
Thus, the rise of such extremist groups as "The Slaves of the Immaculate Heart of Mary" [splcenter.org].
Their creed is "extra ecclesiam nulla salus — no salvation outside the church." Their church. They are the "chosen." "Traditional" Catholicism, is based on antisemitism, white nationalist racism, and the homophobic belief that gays are a disease on the land. They hold women as second-class citizens.
I cannot imagine why the Feds would feel compelled to keep these extremists on their watch list.
