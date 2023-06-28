It’s not about a rainbow flag, nor about a handful of city councilors who lack the intestinal fortitude to speak to social matters, for fear their homophobic racism would be exposed.
Ward 3 Councilor Henry Lipman stated the discussion is “a distraction… a divisionary measure.” A distraction from what, his own homophobic fears? A “divisionary measure” promoted by whom, those who have been marginalized and ostracized for decades because their beliefs fly in the face of the Anglo-Christian moralities?
Thankfully we have Gregg Hough, a “moral relativist” and a self-proclaimed constitutional expert, focusing on excusing the city council decision. “Identity politics and tribalism always cheapens and demeans the value.” Speaking of tribalism, I wonder if Gregg is still sporting his Trumpsonian MAGA hat?
Hough goes on to state, “The American flag … represent all our citizens.” Correct as long as you subscribe to the white Anglo-Christian nationalistic manifesto. By Hough’s own acknowledgment, the ineffectual councilors chose to remain neutral in the matter. The fact remains by sitting on their collective hands they chose to support continued marginalization of the gay community.
The rainbow flag means nothing. The bare-bones exposure is folks who think their religious beliefs allow the passage of judgment on other’s moral standards. The religious allowance to decide whom others should love and cherish.
Of course, the real cretin cowards are those who believe you can be whomever you chose, as long as they don’t have to witness it.
A true definition of the white American dream?
I often wonder if homophobic hysteria isn’t an extension of one’s own sexual insecurities. For the time being, I suppose we’ll have to stay focused on those who erroneously believe their religious beliefs make up our fourth branch of government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.