To The Daily Sun,
I must admit Hunter Taylor’s recent statically analysis of the actions of a certain segment of the Belknap County Delegation was extremely informative. At the same time, one must respect the political fortitude of a GOP member to speak out against his brethren, while others simply whisper implications of opposition. At the same time, I must remind myself, it was Mr. Taylor's party which placed the same deviant extremists in power to begin with. So many of you were so proud of turning the entire delegation "red" a couple of years ago.
I’m curious what is it you’d like us to do to help eradicate the problem your party has created?
Steven JP Dionne
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.