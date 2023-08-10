Mike Bordes endorses Kelly Ann Ayotte for governor.
The NAAG (naag.org) defines one of the primary roles of a state attorney general as "protecting the public’s interests … in public solicitations." In 2010, New Hampshire Attorney General Michael Delaney issued a scathing 62-page report on the state’s failure to protect the "public interest," while FMR bilked investors out of roughly $30 million. Due to Ayotte’s ineptness as AG, and the dysfunctional NH Banking Commissioner, Peter Hildreth, taxpayers have had to cover $10 million in reparation payments to victims.
Bordes credits Ayotte with protecting her NH constituency. In 2013, following the Sandy Hook massacre where 20 elementary school kids were killed, 85% of Americans supported enhanced federal background checks. Ayotte voted with the gun lobby twice against these checks. Quinnipiac's 2019 report stated, "Support for universal background checks has ranged from 88 to 97% in every QU poll since 2013."
Months after losing her 2016 re-election bid, this "down-home country girl" was appointed to the boards of several "socially conscience corporations," such as BAE Systems. Ayotte was the co-chairperson of the Armed Services Committee, while BAE stands as the premier weapons system designer for navies globally.
The real highlight? Ayotte has been on the board of The Blackstone Group since 2019. For those unaware, TBG controls an $850 billion investment portfolio, with their primary expertise in hostile takeovers, commonly referred to as corporate raiders.
It's unsurprising that Bordes supports Ayotte, given that the GOP has championed American corporate interests for decades.
If you think I'm wrong, check out opensecrets.org/orgs/blackstone. TBG, through their affiliates, contributed $30 million to both the Congressional and Senate Leadership Funds in 2022. The primary objective of these two super PACs? Maintain Republican control of both houses, regardless of performance.
Spend $30 million to get what? Perhaps Bordes might consider expanding his reading beyond party leaflets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.