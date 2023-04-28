What happened? We seem more akin to Mississippi today than our traditional Yankee neighbors. My Quebecois ancestors must roll in their graves. Recently I read a local luminary’s justification for book banning. As usual, his comments lack any specificity.
The first paragraph of his contribution makes little sense. I wonder if he really thinks Dr. Suess’ writings have any relevance to the challenges our kids face today. Wait, he approves of "The Big Friendly Giant," isn’t that a story about a pedophile who kidnaps a little girl from an orphanage while she’s wearing her night clothes? (Are you capable of recognizing just how inane that comment sounds?)
You state an objection to the "acceptable, encouraged and normalized literature for kids." Which books are objectionable? What concepts do you find most threatening? Who decides what children may read? Who should commit the literary culling, your Sunday Go To Meeting Group?
The writer comments, "a thorough review of books happens all the time for lots of reasons," correct the first mass review and document destruction, "May 1933, the German Student Union burned every document pillaged from the Institute of Sex Research in Berlin's Tiergarten area." Eventually, Nazi book burning expanded its efforts to the destruction of the writings of Albert Einstein and Hellen Keller. Do you have the capacity to understand the effect of your concepts?
The writer states, "There should be no lack of consensus around the fact that good books help create good kids." Nice concept with no scientific backup.
The real concern of modern-day parenting isn’t the falsifying of American history, the banning of "objectional books," or the approval of the Parents Bill of Rights. Your real fear is your children will grow to recognize the failure of your institutions and beliefs.
