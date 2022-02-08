To The Daily Sun,
Identity politics have polarized our country. It is more important than ever to fully research and understand the candidates you are voting for and their positions. In partisan elections you can no longer trust that voting "party line" will give you what you hope for. There are many examples right here in New Hampshire, across the political spectrum, that prove that you don’t always get what you think you voted for.
Non-partisan school board elections can be even more difficult to judge. Every candidate will have nice platitudes but when it comes down to it, what will they do? What will they support? What will they rail against? Add in multiple lobbying and funding groups who are training and supporting candidates to implement specific agendas, and you have a potential minefield to navigate.
It is important to ask yourself:
• Will your chosen candidate support a strong public school system that provides equal access, opportunity, and protections for all students?
• Will your chosen candidate support our hard-working teachers who often go many extra miles to support, nurture and educate our children?
• Will your chosen candidate be an advocate for public funds to be retained in the public school system?
• Will your chosen candidate allow teachers to teach without banning topics or micro-managing the curriculum?
With these questions and many others at the forefront of my mind, I believe the candidates for Gilford School Board who can best support our wonderful school district are Nicole Hogan and Jess Jacques.
I encourage everyone to look into both candidates for themselves – they each have Facebook pages "Jess Jacques for Gilford School Board" and "Nicole Hogan Gilford School Board" and websites that can be reviewed or used to contact them directly with questions.
After review, please vote for Nicole Hogan and Jess Jacques for Gilford School Board on March 8.
Steven Hepburn
Gilford
