To The Daily Sun,
We have three candidates for the Gunstock Area Commission:
Candidate 1: An Olympic Skier with extensive ski resort management experience;
Candidate 2: Treasurer of the Free State co-opted Belknap County GOP;
Candidate 3: A homophobic bigot who runs a website with a stated aim of “striking fear into the hearts of Democrats."
The position will be filled by the Belknap Delegation, led by Rep. Mike Sylvia who, in a recent blog post, stated:
From the desk of Mike Sylvia re the Gunstock Area Commission Appointment: "Candidates for a position are due equal consideration. They will receive such at our meeting as they always have had in the past.... Fortunately [Heidi Preuss] is easily dismissed…”
I’ll give you one guess which candidate Heidi Preuss is (and it’s not candidate 2 or 3)...
Steven Hepburn
Gilford
