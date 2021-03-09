To The Daily Sun,
What a juvenile cry-baby we have representing Gilford and Meredith in the New Hampshire House.
Rep. Norm Silber (R-Gilford) in a recent letter to the Daily Sun is acting like a petulant child because a Republican Committee chair dared to have the audacity to vote differently from him.
Norm previously set his “Republican Purity Test” at 80%, but we now know that Norm (who, by the way, is the Chair of Belknap County GOP) has his purity level at 100%. If you disagree with Norm in any which way, shape, or form, he will attack you as a “RINO” (Republican in Name Only).
Has our local Republican Party really become so extreme that there can be no discussion, no dissention, and no room for alternative views?
Norm’s puerile response to a fellow Republican DARING to hold a different opinion than him is to stop doing his job. He has proudly announced that he will no longer participate in his assigned committee.
Somehow, Norm seems to be proud of these actions. I really have no idea why.
Steven Hepburn
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.