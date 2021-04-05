To The Daily Sun,
In Saturday’s Laconia Daily Sun, Rep. Gregg Hough (R-Laconia) talked about “SB61 - Right to Work (for less).” He tried to “clear up some misinformation” about it.
This is rich coming from a representative who is regularly spreading misinformation and talking points that he does not understand. Only last week on a public forum Mr. Hough could not understand the concept of a “pass through tax” for meals and rooms – but parroted the party line of “lower taxes are always good.”
I’ll keep this brief, in his recent letter Rep. Hough’s summary is that the bill is great for union members
and unions – “it will make unions stronger,” he claims.
If that is the case, then why does he think that every union and union member that I have seen comment on this are AGAINST the bill?
Is he a) much smarter than all of these people who have direct firsthand knowledge, or b) continuing to spread misinformation and invalid talking points?
I’ll let you decide...
Steven Hepburn
Gilford
