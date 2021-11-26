To The Daily Sun,
COVID-19 is spreading faster than ever in New Hampshire. Average cases per day are now higher than the previous peak in December 2020. Hospitalizations due to COVID are the highest they have ever been. Gov. Chris Sununu says, “We’re at a capacity emergency right now.”
Rates of community level transmission are substantial across the state. New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services in their school 2021-2022 guidance recommends “face masks for everyone when [the] level of NH community transmission reaches 'substantial' in the region where the school... is operating.”
The positivity rate in Belknap County over the past seven days is 13.4%. The World Health Organization and Johns Hopkins School of Public Health say that a positivity rate of 5%+ is “too high” and when positivity rates are above this level, “it is not a good time to relax restrictions aimed at reducing coronavirus transmission.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in their Guidance for Implementing COVID-19 Prevention Strategies in the Context of Varying Community Transmission Levels and Vaccination Coverage, recommends “all unvaccinated persons wear masks in public indoor settings. Based on emerging evidence on the delta variant, the CDC also recommends that fully vaccinated persons wear masks in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.”
As a community we should be following the advice and guidance from our trusted health experts and professionals. Community health should not be a political football. Misinformation should not drive public health policy. The inconvenience of wearing a mask should not cause harm to neighbors.
The Mission of the Gilford School District says we succeed when we each: demonstrate critical and creative thinking, persevere through challenges and solve problems and communicate and collaborate as a learner and community member
These are the standards that we hold our students to and we should hope for no less from our fellow community members.
Each side of this "debate" will claim that they are the voice of the “silent majority” but take note of the October vote in Moultonborough where "several dozen" people forced a special school board meeting via petition, but the majority at that meeting voted to maintain their mask policy.
We need to make reasonable, common-sense decisions to balance public need and individual wants. Right now that reasonable decision is to re-implement additional mitigation efforts, including mandatory masking.
Steven Hepburn
Gilford
