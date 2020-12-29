To The Daily Sun,
Reps. Mike Sylvia, R-Belmont, and Ray Howard, R-Belmont, have resigned from New Hampshire!
Reps. Sylvia and Howard, on Dec. 21, joined a self-described “Crowd of Revolutionaries” to sign their names and deliver a “New Declaration of Independence for New Hampshire” to the NH Secretary of State and Attorney General's offices.
This “declaration,” while severely lacking in anything close to constitutional standing, was nevertheless signed by the aforementioned Belknap County House of Representatives. The full declaration is available to read online, but the crux of it is as follows:
“We are Absolved from all allegiance to the statutory 'state' of New Hampshire and all political connection between the Citizens of the State of New Hampshire and the 'state' is and ought to be totally dissolved.”
What does this actually mean? It means that Reps. Sylvia and Howard have stated that they have no responsibility to the state of New Hampshire. These two raving lunatics and their group of 98 equally clueless friends don’t believe that they should be bound by any NH laws or government institutions.
Furthermore, the statement, “all political connection between the Citizens of the State of New Hampshire and the 'state' is and ought to be totally dissolved,” is a very strange, possibly even insane, statement to be made by individuals who are currently serving as elected representatives to this very state, including the roles of chair and vice chair of the Belknap County Delegation!
So let’s take this at face value. Let’s pretend that this is not just a political stunt by the NH Free State Project. Reps. Sylvia and Howard have signed their names to a document that they believe dissolves the government of which they are part of. The logical conclusion is that they can no longer serve any part in this government which they deem illegitimate — they have resigned from the State of New Hampshire, and presumably from their positions within that government too!
Let’s also remember that Rep. Sylvia, in his letter to the editor on Dec. 8, claimed that members of the public, his constituents, should be more concerned with the homeless people in the state than their constitutional right to safely attend a public meeting that he chaired. How many homeless people did Sylvia and Howard march past on their way to declare their own jobs illegal?
Steven Hepburn
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.