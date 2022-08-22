It is really no surprise that Rep. Mike Sylvia (R-Belmont) “no comments” when asked about his role in the Gunstock fiasco, the thousands of dollars of inappropriate legal liability created by him and Norm Silber for Belknap County, and how he had access to financial records that he has no business accessing, because when he does comment he often confirms everything that people claim about him.
Take his recent letter to The Daily Sun with the headline “not destroying, but supporting, county nursing home” – what a gaslight. Let’s just look at his words:
“If the county throws enough money into hiring nurses, we could take in new residents to fill all the available beds”. Throw enough money? I think he means “pay market rates”.
Why is he confessing? He is not – he is bragging. I won’t even give my own opinion on this ludicrous statement, I will leave it to experts, administrators and actual Republicans:
Brendan Williams, president and chief executive officer of the New Hampshire Health Care Association said “the Home finds itself in its present predicament because of a failure to keep pace, pay-wise, with what similar facilities offer. It’s suffered from years of funding neglect”.
State Rep. Tim Lang (R-Tilton) said “the nursing home budget as proposed by the Executive Committee would leave the nursing home seriously underfunded”.
County Commission Chair Peter Spanos said the decision on the nursing home budget left the facility “short-changed at the worst possible time.”
The nursing home, like the sheriff’s department, and Gunstock Mountain Resort are doing well despite the incessant interference and political games going on.
The sad reality is that Mike Sylvia, along with his Free State Libertarian allies, are masquerading as fiscal conservative Republicans to enact their anti-government, anti-American, anti-Republican agenda.
