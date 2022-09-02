For months now, Reps. Michael Sylvia and Norm Silber have stonewalled the rest of the delegation and the public on providing their emails to and from the lawyers – which the taxpayers are on the hook for – during the litigation over the Gunstock Area Commission.
If you remember, the county commissioners authorized $20,000, but Sylvia and Silber ran up another huge bill and provided no documentation justifying the additional $30,000 in unauthorized expenditures. Much of the suspicion is that they used the lawyer as a conduit for their personal vendetta against specific Gunstock commissioners and not for the reasons authorized by the delegation.
The engagement of the attorney was by the entire county delegation, so I ask the new leadership of the delegation: will you now share the emails with the rest of the delegation members as they are legally entitled to review? Remember attorney-client privilege covers the whole delegation, not only Sylvia and Silber’s “control group”. Better yet make them public and show everybody what they have been going to great lengths to hide.
Hopefully, with Mr. Sylvia removed from his position of chair, the voters will finally get some transparency back in our government, which is one of the keystones of liberty. And any of our delegation who doesn’t support that needs to get voted out on Sept. 13, and Nov. 8.
