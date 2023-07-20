"We are all born ignorant, but one must work hard to remain stupid." — Ben Franklin.
In 1968, the U.S. Surgeon General issued a study identifying nicotine as being "as addictive as heroin." From 1995 to 2016, tobacco farmers received more than $567 million in crop insurance premium subsidies, according to EWG.org. These are U.S. tax dollars, paid out in support of growing crops that harm the end users.
According to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, the annual health care costs in NH attributed to smoking amount to $847 million. The annual Medicaid cost attributable to smoking is $149 million. Annual smoking-related productivity losses in NH total $1.5 billion.
In NH, the "point of sale" and smuggling of carcinogenic tobacco products are big business. TaxFoundation.org estimates that 52% of "outbound smuggling" of cigarettes in the U.S. emanates from NH.
The American tobacco industry spends approximately $8.9 million annually promoting tobacco use in New Hampshire. One of their prime marketing targets is 14- to 20-year-olds. This money is spent developing a new generation of medically dependent addicts.
As if nicotine isn't addictive enough, the industry has worked since the 1920s to introduce menthol in smoking materials, which enhances the addictive qualities of inhaling.
Considering only the peripheral downside numbers, it is difficult to comprehend how a factless right-winger like Richard Littlefield could find criticism with the removal of menthol smoking materials from the shelf.
In opposition to the federal proposal, Littlefield recently wrote, "Well-run governments ... don't force popular products off the shelf." Right, let's not concern ourselves with the fact that half a million Americans die annually due to tobacco-related illnesses. Nor, I suppose, should we consider the actuarial cost associated with the addiction.
Next time you drive by the high school, remind yourself that the cigarette-smoking teenager is doing their part to fill the state coffers.
