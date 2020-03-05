To The Daily Sun,
I had to laugh at the letter on Rush Limbaugh receiving the Medal of Freedom . It reminded me of The Wizard of Oz giving the cowardly lion the medal of courage. Although we don't know who received the brain and the heart. It all makes sense when we find out the wizard was a fake.
Steven Belcher
Belmont
