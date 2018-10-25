To The Daily Sun,
It’s time for our representative to be dedicated and ethical.
I am proud to have known Steve Whalley and his family for 20 years. Steve, along with his family and business, are and have been major sponsors of Easter Seals for the past 18 years, allowing us to raise in excess of ONE MILLION DOLLARS for New Hampshire’s children and adults. Even in the years that were at best difficult to “ keep the doors open,” they managed to come to the plate and give to Easter Seals so they could continue to provide needed services to those who were in need.
Steve Whalley is a man whose word still means something. His commitment and dedication to our community will serve us well in Concord as our Laconia/ Belmont state representative. Steve will listen to the needs of our communities and vote for “us.”
Steve Whalley will be an asset to Laconia/Belmont. He will go to Concord prepared on every issue and look out for our pocketbooks as well as assuring that those who can’t speak for themselves are well represented.
Steve Whalley has the experience to represent the business community, the workers, our families, our veterans and the less fortunate.
Please vote for Steve Whalley on November 6 — it’s a vote for true community values.
Jane Love
Laconia
