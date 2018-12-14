As someone who steps into organizations to fill leadership roles on a temporary basis, I have found myself in many unique situations. Just a month ago, I began making my way north from Massachusetts to serve as the interim executive director of the New Hampshire Humane Society after a leadership change at the organization. On my first day, I not only met with staff and volunteers, but also met a pig and a parrot, which served to demonstrate the uniqueness of the organization and that it was true to its mission by serving all kinds of animals in need of a home.
The mission is powerful at NHHS — to find responsible and caring forever homes and provide shelter for lost, abandoned and unwanted animals. The animals that come to us each have stories and a history. Many of our dogs for example come from out of state through transports from kill shelters. We’re fortunate at NHHS to have a great animal-care team that includes an in-house veterinarian, veterinary technician and veterinary assistant, as well as many people — staff and volunteers — that are passionate about working with these animals and placing them in their forever homes.
As one who serves in short-term leadership roles, one of my key goals is to assess the organization and determine how I can have the most positive impact while it plans for permanent leadership. This often starts with the team. I have been very impressed with the dedication and passion that exists at NHHS, but quickly learned that there had been a high turnover rate and gaps in staffing that created additional stress. As a result, improving morale and determining how best to address our mission in the most effective way have been my priorities.
I have also been impressed with how the organization manages itself financially by serving as good shepherds with the funds we receive through our donors that allows us to provide these essential services. The organization runs in an extremely fiscally conservative way and maintains an endowment fund that is not used for operations and is set aside for emergencies to help ensure the long-term sustainability of the organization.
Recent media reports and a letter to the editor have been critical of NHHS and do not align with what I am seeing. While there is always room for improvement, I want to assure members of the community that we are focused on looking forward, not backwards. We have a 100-year history and serve well over a thousand animals each year. About 98 percent of all our animals get placed in loving homes after a thorough vetting process and that puts us towards the top of all shelters across the country and our goal is always to get better. Our volunteer board of directors, who all live in the community and are leaders in their respective fields, are hands on and fully committed to ensuring that the organization aims to provide the best care possible for these animals. In short, we have much to build on.
We rely on community members around us to volunteer, donate and be part of our team. We see the passion they hold for these animals — some of whom are sick, injured, malnourished and mistreated. Growing our team and improving the culture are primary goals for me over the coming months. It is my sincere hope that the community can come together to support this diamond in the rough — as community members have done so over the years through their generosity.
Over the past week, we went through a rollercoaster ride with "Sicario," a dog that from a professional viewpoint, was deemed to be dangerous and not adoptable. Emotions ran high as we fielded requests to release the animal that were counter to our policies, protocols and safety procedures. Through a very unique set of circumstances created by a caring donor, this dog will be adopted out and is receiving some intensive and specialized rehabilitation work that we could not normally provide. While we don’t know the final outcome for "Sicario," be assured that everyone at NHHS who have dedicated much of their lives to saving animals, hopes for nothing but the best for "Sicario" on his journey.
As we move on from this case, a letter to the editor ran from an ex-employee who left NHHS several months ago raising numerous concerns about animal care and staffing. While the examples cited were before I arrived, I want the members of the community to be assured that we are working on plans to ensure that animal care is continually top notch and that all animals in our care are treated with respect and dignity regardless of their circumstances and that the team we have can effectively provide this care.
If you want to join us as a volunteer, staff member or donor, I’d love to hear from you. This 100-year old diamond in the rough provides an amazing service, and if we can focus on the actual services provided the thousands of animals who’ve found their forever homes based on this organizations effort, everyone, especially the innocent and helpless animals benefit.
(Steve Schaffer in the interim executive director of the N.H. Humane Society in Laconia.)
