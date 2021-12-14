To The Daily Sun,
I'm confused because all my life I've believed the Democratic Party worked for the betterment of working class American families. Can anyone in the Lakes Region tell me what the current administration has done or is planning to do to make our lives better? I've missed it if it's happened. Their entire party platform seems to consist of being pro-giant international corporations, flooding the nation with illegal immigrants who are unmasked, untested for COVID or any other disease and transport them all over the nation including to New Hampshire. Then they create massive inflation costing working families here and across America higher costs for everything including home heating. Ask your neighbor if they can afford heating fuel. Can you and still get gas to go to work? Food prices are soaring and Christmas shopping prices promise slim pickings for families. Look at rent prices advertised in The Daily Sun. How many working families can afford them never mind working poor whom the Democratic Party used to champion. I just can't understand Democrats throwing everyone under their "new world order" bus and saying it's for our own good. It doesn't feel good to me.
Everything President Joe Biden has done is the exact opposite of what Donald Trump did just for that reason, not for the betterment of our nation or our people. We had energy independence for the first time in decades with low, stable prices. Now Mr. Biden is begging OPEC and Russia to increase output and the costs of everything are soaring. Our border was controlled, now more then 1.7 million immigrants and drugs are pouring in and deaths from those drugs have soared too. Crime is raging with murders at an all time high. How is any of this good for anyone? Mr. Biden's approval rating is somewhere between bad and horrid but some are still supporting him. Why? Can anyone be so blind and indifferent to the plight of so many in our nation that they will create disaster after disaster for political policies proving to be the worst policies ever visited on this nation?
This is what socialism looks like and it's why it has failed everywhere it has been tried and it's only the beginning here. Mr. Biden says inflation and shortages are only temporary but please tell me what policy being proposed will do anything except make everything worse?
Energy costs are a major factor in what determines prices on everything. Nothing will change as long as we are dependent on foreign oil because there are not and never will be enough or efficient enough solar panels or wind turbines to replace oil anytime in the next 100 years. The only system that can provide the kind of mass energy cleanly and cheaply would be nuclear power but the left is opposed to that and refuses to even consider it. That leaves fossil fuels and we are seeing just how shutting that off is working.
This is not building back it's tearing down and apart, who can not see this?
Steve Earle
Gilford
