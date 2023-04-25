So now about gun control being a big thing with liberal Democrats, do you realize that the vast percentage of murders here in America are committed in large urban cities? Chicago, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Saint Louis and New Orleans being the top five, all Democratic strongholds with very strict gun control laws. America is rated as third in the world for murders, but take those five cities out of the count and we would only be 189th. Gun control advocates try to ignore this fact, even say it's been debunked (one of their favorite words), but funny, they just can't debunk the math. What in the world could be wrong in gun control paradise? Pretty much everything from early release of criminals, no bail, selective non-prosecution of career criminals, vilify and defund police, pretty much everything as I said.
So how do we fix it? We can't because Democrats refuse to change any of the failed policies and practices. They convince Democratic voters that the problem is guns, not people. I must be clear here, no gun is itself able to do anything until a person picks it up and pulls the trigger. Also all the gun laws in the world will not stop criminals from getting guns. As for the mass killings by firearms, which account for a small percentage of murders, early identifying of troubled persons and treatment could reduce such incidents where gun bans do not. Schools, which are frequent targets, need to be policed in a reliable way by armed persons as a deterrent. Gun-free zones are just inviting the disturbed as easy pickings.
Now Democrats, it's up to you to fix the problems you created and stop trying to blame others for your failings.
