To The Daily Sun,
Now that Joe Biden is president we need to "all come together," say the voices from the left. Sure, but don't forget for more then just the last four years those same voices preached hate, lies, smears, slanders, excused assaults, rioting, looting, burning and murders, but we on the right, the targets of all this, must forgive and forget? Anyone else see a problem here? Here's a reality check, we're human not saints and the left has created a wall of division and mistrust so high and so wide this nation will likely never recover from it. Should we be surprised when violence has become the currency of our politics of hate that violence and repression will follow upon its success? Already those voices on the left are suggesting forced re-education or prison for Trump's 75 million supporters. Can anyone imagine that could be done peacefully, nonviolently?
So President Biden is going to nominate a half dozen or so new justices to the Supreme Court then outlaw "free speech, religious assembly, private gun ownership while rewarding China, Iran, North Korea and terrorist organizations. While doing all this he's promised to raise our taxes, kill our oil and natural gas production and fund any and every pie-in-the-sky green energy plan that comes along. None of any of this is a recipe for a peaceful and prosperous nation, as we will all find out in the near future. But let the left rejoice while the illusion is fresh and the dream seems real. Who can blame them? They worked so hard to destroy our republic, after all.
Steve Earle
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.