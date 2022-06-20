To The Daily Sun,
It's not really funny but strange how those voices on the left continue to invoke accusations that it is not they but others (Free Staters, Trumpers, conservatives, Republicans) who are a "danger to our democracy" because none of those groups are attempting to curtail free speech, right to bear arms, censor, support/excuse terrorism foreign and domestic, it's they, the left. Demand police be defunded, accused of targeting/killing blacks. (By the way it's a constitutional republic)
It's called projection, accusing another of doing what they themselves are doing.
Fact is those on the left are consistently inconsistent. They often demand we follow the science then declare there are 56 genders. Not in science there aren't. They claim men can give birth to babies. No they can't. A man claiming to be a woman can dominate in a woman's sport and that's fair. No it isn't. Demand we end "gun violence" but refuse to deal with violent criminal gangs (mostly in Democratic cities) responsible. Say there are a disproportionate number of Blacks in prison. Not when 52% of violent crimes are committed by Blacks (13% of U.S. population). When Hamas (terrorists) rocket bomb Israel it's Israel they blame when Israel fights back but they are not anti-Semitic. Yes you are. Jews have been the most persecuted minority in history and still are but left acts otherwise.
So what's wrong with "Free Staters"? They follow the laws, never riot or assault people, believe in the Constitution as written, unlike the left. Same with Trumpers, conservatives, and Republicans. It's because we refuse to abide by your illogic, malicious, hateful anti-American agenda and total nonsense.
Steve Earle
Gilford
