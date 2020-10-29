To The Daily Sun,
A little general information I thought I'd share: If an American official had a son working for a suspected foreign corrupt oligarch and son sold access to his father and the father intervened in the case to stop the investigation/prosecution so the oligarch wasn't prosecutor that is a FELONY.
Now the left wants you to vote for China Joe and Son the bought and paid for stooges who will do China's bidding, for a price. Selling out the American people is nothing new for Joe. Folks, don't be fooled. China is not our friend. It is a totalitarian dictatorship and a slave holding nation. Kind of fits right in with Biden's history doesn't it? Really the man is a straw man candidate, pretty white face hiding left's dirty motives. Proof, he says we don't deserve to know what he intends to do.
Saw letter here critical of Trump pulling out of the Paris accords. Why not it's a farce some of world's biggest polluters are exempt or don't abide by them. China and India pollute like crazy, China dumps plastic in the ocean that forms what looks like islands from satellites. Same writer thinks the Iran nuke deal was a real thing. The worlds leading terrorism funder and we're supposed to believe can be trusted? (Yea like a curly wolf.) Remember it only cost Obama over a billion in cash to get that deal too. Made him look good to the gullible though.
Change of focus, the President lowered taxes across the board for working Americans, business, but raised them on the rich. What Democrats promised but never did, and Trump is promising to lower them again while Biden promises to raise them by 4.1 trillion and revoke Trump's cuts on day one. That will challenge working families budgets. Then there is the "Green New Deal" and banning fossil fuels promised. There goes warm homes in winter, driving to work or shopping or anything looking like a living wage after taxes. How about constitutional rights? Fogetta-bout-it, left is at war with religion, free speech, law and order, equal justice, supports terrorism, drug dealers and against about anything resembling human rights and logic and if they lose, a civil war.
Giant tech companies conspire now with the left to limit what can be said/ reported on their sites. If Dems ever get in power you will receive only "approved" news, facts, information and thoughts. How will you like being a drone instead of a citizen? How will you like not being able to criticize any elected official or appeal for the redress of bad policy. No you won't be able to sue Big Brother Industry for selling you tainted food, faulty electronics or bad medicine. Big Brother and Government will be one and the same. Welcome to their socialism.
Steve Earle
Gilford
