To The Daily Sun,
Recently read an 11-year-old boy shot himself in the head during Zoom school class. San Joaquin Sheriff confirmed boy died at hospital. Lodi Unified School District student support director cites, "uptick in number of anxious and depressed students." Who's to blame, this damn pandemic! Don't care if it's Republican or Democrat, stop playing politics around it your killing our kids.
Say a prayer for the child and his family and a tear or two also.
Steve Earle
Gilford
