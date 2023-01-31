Great, Mike Luckovich's cartoon on Thursday once again is political trash. It equates finding classified government documents in Joe Biden's possession dating from the Obama administration when Biden was vice president as equal to overdue library books. Really? No, it's not, and if I'm not mistaken it falls into the class of a felony.
Democrats tried making a crime that President Donald Trump had (legally) documents that he as president had declassified, a right a president has that a vice president does not and never has had. I can believe the excuse that incompetent aids packed up Biden's "stuff" hurriedly when Trump was first elected. (I'm being generous here.) Still, the difference in how the left has attacked, lied, smeared a great president from day one with phony accusations, impeachments, investigations on top of more investigations, more lies and smears from charlatans like Luckovich will shame them all when the history is written. That the Daily Sun wastes ink printing this trash shames them now because they know better but just do not care.
Then there is the letter writer so very concerned with mass shootings. Me too, but if anyone bothered to check, it's the criminal gangs in Democratic-run cities doing the vast majority of those killings and with handguns, not rifles. Even one or two at a time the numbers grow really fast. We might also be concerned with all the deaths from fentanyl being pumped into the U.S. from China via the cartels. Guess that's not sensational enough for the left.
